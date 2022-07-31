Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $667,000 Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 156.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $912,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $248.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.08. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

