Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 3,890 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 2.9% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.6 %

CL stock opened at $78.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.37.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Raymond James started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

