Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 633.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 11,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.00.

NYSE:EL opened at $273.10 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.86 and a 200-day moving average of $269.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

