Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 93 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,638 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE UNP opened at $227.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.18.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

