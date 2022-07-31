Principal Street Partners LLC Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $97.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.03. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $92.31 and a 1 year high of $178.80.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

