PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59 billion-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

PROG Stock Performance

PROG stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.42. 782,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,902. PROG has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $995.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.20 million. PROG had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PROG will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROG

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of PROG from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of PROG from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stephens set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PROG in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of PROG by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in PROG in the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PROG in the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in PROG by 411.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PROG by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

