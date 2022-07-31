PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59 billion-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

PROG Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE PRG traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.42. 782,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,902. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.37. PROG has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The firm has a market cap of $995.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.17). PROG had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $710.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PROG will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRG. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of PROG from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens set a $21.00 target price on shares of PROG in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PROG from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,788,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,946 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PROG by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after acquiring an additional 659,312 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in PROG by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after acquiring an additional 136,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PROG by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PROG by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 92,043 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

