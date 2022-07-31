Proton (XPR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.18 Million

Proton (XPR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Proton has a market capitalization of $43.18 million and $1.89 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Proton has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Proton Profile

Proton (XPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 13,274,480,724 coins and its circulating supply is 13,765,692,520 coins. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

