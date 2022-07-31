PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,852,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.09. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.14. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

