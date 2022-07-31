Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $510.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.80 million. Qiagen also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.30- EPS.

Qiagen Stock Performance

QGEN traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $49.64. The company had a trading volume of 937,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,996. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.19. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $41.32 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 11.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 10.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 21.3% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 37.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

