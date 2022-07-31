Qtron Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $95.93 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $84.95 and a one year high of $129.48. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

