Qtron Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,884,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 580.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.54. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.