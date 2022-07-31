Radicle Trading 36% Higher This Week (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Radicle coin can now be bought for approximately $2.52 or 0.00010734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $81.41 million and approximately $34.22 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,437.61 or 0.99925222 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004712 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004011 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00130700 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00033439 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle (CRYPTO:RAD) is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 32,336,224 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
