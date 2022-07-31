Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Raised to $34.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $35.50 to $31.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.12.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.35. Range Resources has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $37.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 60.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 332,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,009,633.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 332,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,009,633.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $408,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,688.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,875 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 34.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

