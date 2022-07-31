Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.05 million and a PE ratio of -13.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56. Rani Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.71. As a group, analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $742,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Lasry Marc bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $848,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

