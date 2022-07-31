Raymond James Lowers Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Price Target to C$1.75

Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Base Carbon Stock Down 22.9 %
BCBNF stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.40. Base Carbon has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.96.
About Base Carbon
