Raymond James Lowers Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Price Target to C$1.75

Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Base Carbon Stock Down 22.9 %

BCBNF stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.40. Base Carbon has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.96.

About Base Carbon

Base Carbon Inc engages in the business of providing capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader ESG economy. Base Carbon Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

