ReapChain Trading 4% Lower This Week (REAP)

ReapChain (REAP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last week, ReapChain has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReapChain has a market cap of $26.25 million and $4.09 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0853 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,770.77 or 0.99983514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00131013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00032945 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 coins. ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

