Refereum Trading 4.2% Higher This Week (RFR)

Refereum (RFR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Refereum has a market capitalization of $33.18 million and approximately $10.16 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,807.94 or 1.00001239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00130242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00033228 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

