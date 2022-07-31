Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Buys New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,134,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,614,070. The stock has a market cap of $170.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.39.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

