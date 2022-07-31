Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Finally, Hernani LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,742,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.25. 3,342,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,800,920. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.91.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

