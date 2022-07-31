Remme (REM) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Remme (REM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 31st. Remme has a market capitalization of $257,900.07 and $21,216.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Remme has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,762.93 or 1.00010045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00185312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00130960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00032886 BTC.

Remme is a dPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Remme’s official website is remme.io. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

