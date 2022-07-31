Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) Short Interest Down 32.9% in July

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,300 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the June 30th total of 652,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Renren

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renren by 1,034.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Renren by 12,608.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Renren by 37,033.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Renren by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Renren during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. 12.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renren Stock Down 0.3 %

RENN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.79. The stock had a trading volume of 40,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,443. Renren has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.

