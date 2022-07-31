REPO Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,294.00 (REPO)

REPO (REPO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One REPO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0984 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges. REPO has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $15,294.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

REPO Coin Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io.

Buying and Selling REPO

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

