Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 1,387 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Nucor by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NUE opened at $135.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.30. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.88.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 30.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

