Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

HON stock opened at $192.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.49 and a 200 day moving average of $188.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.38.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.