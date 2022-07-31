Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.41.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $278.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.31.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

