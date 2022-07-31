Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 493 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,642 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Target by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock opened at $163.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.79. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.42.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

