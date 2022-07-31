Restore (LON:RST) PT Lowered to GBX 500 at Berenberg Bank

Restore (LON:RST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 570 ($6.87) to GBX 500 ($6.02) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:RST opened at GBX 450 ($5.42) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.53. Restore has a 52-week low of GBX 390 ($4.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 530 ($6.39). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 438.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 446.78. The company has a market capitalization of £615.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,625.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Restore’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

