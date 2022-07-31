Revain (REV) Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week

Revain (REV) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Revain has a total market capitalization of $96.53 million and $748,597.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Revain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,807.94 or 1.00001239 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004694 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003991 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002148 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00130242 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00033228 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.
Revain Profile
Revain is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.
