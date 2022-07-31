RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2,120.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 49.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.6 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $227.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $141.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $236.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.18.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.