RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 0.4% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,911,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,288,000 after buying an additional 209,160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,526,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,088,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,407,000 after buying an additional 230,004 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,051,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 2,226,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,531,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $29.71 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $35.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.12.

