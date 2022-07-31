RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,026 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.6% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,359,000. SBB Research Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,122.6% in the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 202,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,648,000 after purchasing an additional 186,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 148,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,979,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $187.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.93 and a 200 day moving average of $190.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

