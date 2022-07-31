RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $78.57 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $91.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.20.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

