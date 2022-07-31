RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $111.22 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.14 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.02.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.