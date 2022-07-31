Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.00 million-$870.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $861.85 million. Ribbon Communications also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.05-$0.08 EPS.

Ribbon Communications Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. 374,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,609. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $508.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBBN. StockNews.com upgraded Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In other Ribbon Communications news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 15,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,365.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 359,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 90,216 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 97,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 53,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.