Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of RONI stock remained flat at $9.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. 83,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,490. Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

Get Rice Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RONI. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,653,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 609.3% in the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 821,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 705,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.