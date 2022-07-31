Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XYL. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.67.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,055 shares of company stock worth $633,114. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem stock opened at $92.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

