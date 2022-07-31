RiverFront Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,530 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT stock opened at $198.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.23. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

