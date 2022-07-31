RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $274.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,311 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 8.8% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $274,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after purchasing an additional 308,715 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $414.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.33. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

