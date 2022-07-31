RiverFront Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 311,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,898,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.3 %

KMI stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

