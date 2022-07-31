Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Price Target to GBX 620

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 600 ($7.23) to GBX 620 ($7.47) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PAG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 630 ($7.59) to GBX 650 ($7.83) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

LON PAG opened at GBX 535 ($6.45) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 494.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 508.44. The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.90. Paragon Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 408.80 ($4.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 619 ($7.46).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.46%.

In other news, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 3,739 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 496 ($5.98) per share, for a total transaction of £18,545.44 ($22,343.90).

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

