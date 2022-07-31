Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 4,700

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,900 ($59.04) to GBX 4,700 ($56.63) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 5,800 ($69.88) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($81.93) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,800 ($57.83) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.67) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.81) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,344.62 ($64.39).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,924.50 ($59.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of £79.80 billion and a PE ratio of 455.97. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($52.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,343 ($76.42). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,184.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,500.69.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 221.63 ($2.67) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.00%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.52) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($585,180.72). In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($64.70), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($49,300.48). Also, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.52) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($585,180.72).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.