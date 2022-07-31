Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives $76.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $38.71 on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $38.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.52. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $98.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Featured Stories

