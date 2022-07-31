Royale Finance Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week (ROYA)

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $197,825.06 and $298.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,657,794 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

