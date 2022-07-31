Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 559,503 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Mosaic worth $46,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Mosaic by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $7,090,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $52.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $79.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average is $55.28.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.76.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

