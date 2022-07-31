Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryder System also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.30-$14.80 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.33.

Ryder System Stock Performance

R traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $78.32. 520,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,417. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.05.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.69. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,239 shares of company stock worth $911,298 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 111,973 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 179,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 111,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,796,000 after purchasing an additional 101,962 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Read More

