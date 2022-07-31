Safe Haven Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (SHA)

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe Haven has a market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $61,537.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.67 or 0.00793876 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,817.73 or 0.99784711 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io.

Safe Haven Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

