SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.18 Million

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. SafeMoon Inu has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and $34,354.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeMoon Inu has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.00616674 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016610 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00037792 BTC.
About SafeMoon Inu
SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu.
