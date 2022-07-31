Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIFGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Saputo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPIF opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. Saputo has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $29.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61.

About Saputo

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

