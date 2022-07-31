Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Saputo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPIF opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. Saputo has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $29.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

