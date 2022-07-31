Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,094 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.54. The company had a trading volume of 346,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,536. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average is $55.71.

